RCR Post Race Report - Kentucky 200

"It was a really great night in our Alsco Chevrolet Camaro. The No. 21 guys did a phenomenal job on pit road. Thank you to everyone at Richard Childress Racing back at the shop and here at the track for building me a really fast piece. Tonight's race went by fast. We got behind on a couple restarts and went the wrong way on adjustments, but we fixed it and were able to get back through the field to earn a sixth place finish. It was a great call by Andy Street to take tires and make a few adjustments towards the end. We had a really fast race car, so we were able to get back up there after a few late restarts. I think we could have finished even better if we had a few more laps. We just needed clean air. Clean air is king, especially here with a one groove racetrack. It was extremely difficult to pass because everyone runs the same line. Overall, I feel like I learned a lot and think we will be in contention to win tomorrow night."

-Anthony Alfredo