RCR Post Race Report - Indy 150 at the Brickyard

"Well we had an eventful day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to say the least. My first road course race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series was fun in the beginning. Unfortunately, we didn't get off to a great start because my window net came unhooked and fell down. Obviously that is a big safety issue, so we were forced to pit and fix it. We went a lap down during that stop, but we worked really hard to pass some of the leaders to get our lap back. We weren't able to pass all of them, but we were able to take the wave around and get back on the lead lap. We battled our way back up inside the top-12. A little later, I got into the back of a car that didn't have any power steering. I just had no where to go and that killed the front end of the car, which forced us to come in again to repair that. We restarted in the back of the field with less than 10 laps to go and were able to fight our way back to salvage a top-20 finish. I learned a lot and we have a lot of positives to take away from today. We finished the race and we finished on the lead lap. It was just frustrating having to play catch up all day and have a couple things not go our way, but that's just part of it. These are the days we just have to build on and keep working hard after. The goal remains the same, which is to compete and win races. I really appreciate Lucas Oil coming on board. The car looked amazing with that red, white, and blue scheme on the fourth of July today."

-Anthony Alfredo