Chase Briscoe won Saturday’s inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series price on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Briscoe survived a four-car battle for the win in the closing laps of Saturday’s race.

Driver No. 98 celebrated his victory on Saturday with his team by climbing the fence next to the yard of bricks, just as his team owner Tony Stewart used to do when he won.

“Everybody knows that I grew up and my hero in racing was Tony Stewart,” Briscoe said post-race. “To get to drive for him and watch him win the brickyard was always his signature thing and I just wanted to do it. Obviously, it is not the same prestige as winning on the oval but you still won at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.”

Briscoe won by outbreaking road course veteran Allmendinger into Turn 1 to take the lead with two laps to go. The top four cars would run two by two through Turns 1 and 2. Briscoe would keep his lead and pull away from Allmendinger and Cindric.

For Briscoe, this marks his fifth win this season in 13 races becoming only the second driver in Xfinity history to win as many races in the same time frame. Sam Are currently holds that record with six wins in the first 13 races of the season.

Rounding out the top five were Justin Haley in second, Noah Gragson in third, AJ Allmendinger in fourth and Austin Cindric in fifth.

Justin Haley’s runner-up finish is his best finish in six road course starts.

Rounding out the top ten were Ross Chastain in sixth, Justin Allgaier in seventh, Alex Labbe in eighth, Michael Annett in ninth and Preston Pardus in tenth.

Justin Allgaier, who finished seventh on Saturday will also be running in Sunday’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after 7-time Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson texted positive for Covid-19.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will head into Kentucky Speedway on Thursday, July 9th at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on FS1 in the running of the Shady Rays 200.

Stage 1 Winner: Austin Cindric

Stage 2 Winner: Chase Briscoe

Race Winner: Chase Briscoe