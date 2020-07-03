Indianapolis update and race review - Jesse Little

Jesse is building upon his hot streak of solid finishes and last weekend brought home his Xfinity career top 10! "I am starting to get a really good feel for these cars. This place is no joke. It's very difficult, and if you would have told me I would get my first top 10 here I would have taken you up on that in a heartbeat," Jesse said after the race Sunday.



Changing directions this weekend, Xfinity heads to famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosts the first ever NASCAR race on the IMS road course which is sure to add a lot of excitement to your Independence Day celebration.



This historic triple-header weekend for NASCAR and INDYCAR marks the first time since the return of racing that the filed will have the benefit of a couple practice sessions Friday to be able to set up their cars for the 14 left and right hand turns and to get acquainted with the layout of the course.



"The team and I have some great momentum going on right now," Jesse said. "We've knocked off three consecutive good finishes including our first top 10. This gives me great confidence going to a track this weekend that not only me but no one has ever been to. We're just gonna keep doing what we have been and take care of our equipment and run our own race. This will be my first road course since 2015 so it's certainly going to be important to approach it with the right mindset. "



Jesse is sitting in the 18th position in drivers standings, and only 13 points shy of the 15th spot. The playoff picture is very tight with only 49 points separating the 12th and 18th positions. As a team, JD Motorsports is also in the 18th position and the points battle is equally as close to reach the Top 15 in points.



There are several open races the remainder of the 2020 season where Jesse is looking to connect with additional partners. With the outstanding results last week, Jesse received a lot of TV time and mentions from the announcers. Now is the perfect time to join the team as we look forward to more great finishes and career highlights.



Check out the new hat in the Jesse Little Shop! It's the same one that Jesse was wearing in his post Pocono update. Because of the great feedback which was received from the Skuttle Tight car, check back soon as we will be adding Skuttle Tight Shirts, hats and Hero cards. Purchase anything from the store and Jesse will send you a free signed Skuttle Tight Hero card to sweeten the deal.



Get your questions ready for Jesse and tune in Saturday as he will be talking about the race and answering your questions on the Jesse Little Facebook page. Head over to the page now and give it a like and be notified when Jesse goes live.



Jesse Little PR