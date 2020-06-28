RCR Post Race Report - Pocono Green 250 Pocono Raceway

"It was a great day for us. We were up front leading laps and had a great chance to win in our TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro. I hate we got involved earlier with that incident that took out so many cars. I was getting a big push from behind and had a run on the 9 car. I knew we were going to funnel up very quickly, so I started lifting out of it, but the guy behind me didn't. I hate it for those guys, but I'm thankful we were able to make it through without damage. In the end it just came down to experience for me. I've only had a select few races with this RCR car. It has so much speed, I just need to get myself a little more consistent. Kudos to my RCR guys for bringing such a fast TaxSlayer Camaro. I had a blast today. I just need to get a little more experience and I think we'll be able to win some races."

-Myatt Snider