After 90 laps around the three corners of Pocono Raceway, it was Chase Briscoe who claimed the win in the second race of the historic tripleheader. Despite a spin on lap 68, Briscoe was able to bounce back and grab his fourth win of the season in overtime. The win came after a long battle with Ross Chastain. To back up his four wins, Briscoe has also collected eight top-tens this season.

“We didn’t start out that great. Zippy and the guys kept working on it. We got better and better,” Briscoe said of his car.

“We are halfway to eight, so hopefully we can keep going. It was fun. We raced clean the whole time, and it’s always fun when you can do that.”

The 225-mile race began with Noah Gragson leading the field under green until the first caution appeared in less than a lap; the source of the caution was a spin from Brandon Jones, after he received contact from Austin Cindric. A second caution came on lap 5 for Joe Graf Jr. and Josh Williams. Just 10 laps later, Harrison Burton spun in oil that coated the track and brought out a red flag. After twenty minutes under the red flag, Alex Labbe was the cause of the next caution on lap 20. Cindric won the first stage under this caution, marking his third stage win of the year.

The second stage of the race remained caution-free. Though Chastain led much of the stage, Justin Allgaier ultimately took home the stage two win. This was his fifth stage win of the season.

In the final segment, a caution materialized with 42 laps to go; the root of the yellow flag was Justin Haley wrecking Riley Herbst. NASCAR officials held Haley for two laps due to his aggressive driving. The seventh caution emerged on the restart as Myatt Snider made contact with Gragson. Daniel Hemric, Ryan Sieg, Allgaier, and Cindric also obtained damage from the incident. Both Hemric and Cindric were unable to continue. With 22 laps to go, Briscoe’s left rear tire went down as he was leading; this issued in the eighth caution. Chad Finchum brought out the ninth yellow flag with only 6 laps to go.

Chastain was able to survive the race to finish in the runner-up position. Meanwhile, Jeremy Clements, Snider, and Michael Annett followed behind to round up the top-five.

The Tricky Triangle marked the final installment of the Dash 4 Cash initiative. Justin Haley, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, and Alex Labbe were all eligible for the $100,000 prize. At the end of the day, it was Chastain who snagged the final prize of the four-race series.

The Xfinity Series will be back on Saturday, July 4 at 3 PM ET. Catch all the racing action at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on NBC.