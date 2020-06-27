Jesse Little Stays Within Striking Distance of a Chase Position

Jesse heads to the Tricky Triangle Sunday for the first time in his career. Currently sitting 18th in points and in the middle of tight points battle for the final chase spot, Jesse is looking forward to continuing to learn and improve upon an already impressive rookie year. The team is looking forward to being able to use the momentum of the last few weeks to stay within striking distance of the top 12 and move into the Top 15.



This momentum helped Jesse and the team through last week's race at Talladega which did not start well as Jesse had two flat tires, putting him laps down. Jesse battled back, fighting his way back on the lead lap to earn a finish of 13th.



Midway through the regular season with two top 15's in a row and seven top 20's in the first eleven races, Jesse and the JD Motorsports team are finding their stride. About the team working well together together, Jesse said "The guys and I have seem to hit our stride and have found a rhythm to where we know how to execute a race. My crew chief Brian and I have figured out the direction the setups need to be and how I like to drive the cars and that's been very helpful."



Last week's race at Talladega, which started with a LR tire issue, putting hip laps down. Jesse battled back, fighting his way through the field to earn a finish of 13th - his best finish of the year.



The summer portion of the schedule is heating up with six races over the next four weeks. Jesse and the JD Motorsports team are looking forward to new challenges including new tracks to Jesse, a double header at Kentucky and the first road course of the season which is also the first NASCAR race on the Indianapolis Road Course.



"Pocono will be a challenge being that I've never ran a lap there but we've faced that hurdle before and know what it takes to have a good finish. Just be smart and run our race," Jesse said.



A successful season cannot happen without the help of our partners. We want to thank our sponsors for their support this year and we are looking forward to partnering withe them for additional races the remainder of the year.



Jesse Little PR