JD Motorsports signs Ryan Vargas to a multi-race deal starting at Pocono

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller (JDM) is proud to welcome Ryan Vargas back to the team for a multi-race deal in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.



Vargas competed for JDM in three NXS races last season with starts at Iowa Speedway, Road America, and Phoenix Raceway. In those three races, Ryan had an average finish of 20.3, with a best finish of 17th coming in his debut race at Iowa in July.



The 19-year-old from La Mirada, California turned heads last season in the three races he ran, impressing team owner Johnny Davis immensely. Ryan has proved to show his worth to partners on and off the track as well, as he was a member of the 2018-2019 NASCAR Next class.



Coming up through the NASCAR ladder through the NASCAR Drive for Diversity program, Vargas has made the most out of his career by cutting his teeth on short tracks throughout the country in full bodied stock car competition. In 2018, he drove for REV Racing in the ARCA Menards Series East where he earned six Top 10 finishes and rounded out the season sixth in the standings.



“The opportunity to race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Johnny Davis and Gary Keller last season was a big step in my career. I knew that this group was where I wanted to be, as we mesh really well together. This year, with more races in the works, I am confident that we will have the ability to put together some strong runs. Those who know my story understand how excited I truly am to be a part of this incredible series, and they know how hard I have worked to get to this point.”



With the 1.0-mile oval in Phoenix being the biggest track that Ryan has raced on, he enters uncharted territory this weekend for his first race of the season at Pocono.



Vargas went on to say “My goal is to gain as much experience as humanly possible on bigger tracks, and to do so we need to complete all the laps. Heading into Pocono this weekend with no prior experience on a track of that caliber is a little intimidating for sure, but I am confident in my team’s ability to put together a strong car capable of a good finish.”



Supporting Ryan once again is Cranio Care Bears, a nonprofit organization whose goal is to spread awareness and support to families and children that struggle with Craniosynostosis, a condition that causes problems with a child’s brain and skull growth. This organization hits close to home for Vargas, who at just the age of eleven months, had to undergo surgery to correct such problems. FACES: The National Craniofacial Association will also support Ryan this weekend in Pocono. There are sponsorship opportunities available for future races with the team.



Though he has not been in a racecar since November, Ryan has played a key role within JDM. On race weekends, he has helped the team as a crew member, working on the cars and helping during pit stops. In addition to his hands-on experience with the team, he also competed for JDM in the iRacing Pro Invitational Series during times of quarantine. He looks to translate that time in the sim into results on track this season.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Pocono Raceway on Sunday, June 28th for the running of the Pocono Green 250. Be sure to tune in to FS1 at 12:30 PM ET to watch Ryan Vargas make his NASCAR Xfinity Series season debut at the “Tricky Triangle”. For all things JDM, follow along on our social media pages @JDMotorsports01. #TeamJDM

