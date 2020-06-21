Justin Haley won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega. Haley won in a three-lap finish to score his first Xfinity Series victory.

The final restart of the day was set up by a large wreck on the frontstretch with nine laps to go, It started when Noah Gragson was turned from his JR. Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier. Other drivers involved in the crash were Tommy Joe Martins, Myatt Snider, Bradon Brown and Brandon Jones.

“First of all I want to dedicate the win to Nick Harrison and the Harrison family. He started this journey with me last year in my rookie year. Loosing him was pretty big,” Haley spoke with FS1 post-race about Nick Harrsion, who lost his life unexpectedly last year. “This is an incredible day. Emotionally, I’m fighting for a ride. Fighting for the next time I get in a racecar next year. Anytime you can win it definitely helps.”

Rounding out the top five were Ross Chastain in second, Jeb Burton in third, Austin Cindric in fourth and Brett Moffitt in fifth.

Ross Chastain, who finished second, earned him $100,000 in the Dash 4 Cash bonus.

Jeb Burton’s third place finish was his best Xfinity Series finish.

Burton started from the rear of the field after his car failed pre-race inspection three times.

Rounding out the top ten were Anthony Alfredo in sixth, AJ Allmendinger in seventh, Gray Gaulding in eighth, Alex Labbe in ninth and Noah Gragson in tenth.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will head to Pocono Raceway at 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, June 28 on FS1.

Stage 1 Winner: Justin Haley

Stage 2 Winner: Chase Briscoe

Race Winner: Justin Haley