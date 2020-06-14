RCR Post Race Report - Homestead-Miami 250

"Well, race number two of the weekend and we got another 250 miles in the books at Homestead-Miami Speedway. It was way hotter out there today. We got into the fence early because we were a little bit free up there. There's no shade like there was yesterday, so it was a lot more sensitive and a lot looser up there. There's such little room for error when you run the fence. The first time I got into it, I think it was enough to upset the balance of our No. 21 iRacing Chevrolet. We got the right rear quarter panel pretty bad, and the car just got really loose from there on. I ended up hitting it a couple more times until we cut a right rear tire down in the final stage. I drove really hard after that, and we were able to get back to the 11th position. Great job by all my Richard Childress Racing guys. Overall it was a solid weekend with fourth and 11th place finishes. Our No. 21 iRacing Chevrolet wasn't quite as fast as Xfinity internet today, but we will continue to work together as a team to get there."

-Anthony Alfredo