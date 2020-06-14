RCR Post Race Report - Homestead-Miami 250

"We had a very solid day in our No. 21 iRacing Chevrolet Camaro. Our Richard Childress Racing team stayed on top of it. We got a little behind early and needed a more of an adjustment for the long run. Once we got up on the fence, it was so much fun. I had never done that before since it was my first time racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Not only is it fun to run up there, but it's cool to make speed out of it as well. We raced really hard to put ourselves in position for the free pass late and thankfully we got it. After we got the free pass, we were able to pit for some fresh tires and restart in the seventh position for the green-white-checkered. On the last restart, we got right up on the very top by the fence, which created a lot of momentum for us to go three-wide and pass some of those guys to finish fourth. It was just a great day. I feel like I learned a lot that I will be able to apply tomorrow to have a shot at the win."

-Anthony Alfredo