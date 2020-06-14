NXS: Harrison Burton wins Xfinity Series race at Homestead in late restart Featured

Saturday, Jun 13 8
NXS: Harrison Burton wins Xfinity Series race at Homestead in late restart Getty Images for NASCAR

Harrison Burton won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Burton, who drives for Joe Gibbs Racing took the lead with just two laps to go, winning his second race of the season and the first in the Xfinity Series two race double header weekend.

With his win on Saturday, Burton becomes the third two-time winner of the 2020 Xfinity Series season along with Noah Gragson and Chase Briscoe.

“So much fun for me especially,” Burton told FOX Sports. “I gave him the lead on the outside early and I think he chose the inside because of that. I knew I couldn’t give it to him again.

“This is such a tight series and everyone is so so competitive that you kind of have to claw and dig every chance you get. This was one of those times where he kind of got loose and got under him and it was a good race. That’s for sure,”

Rounding out the top five were Austin Cindric in second, Noah Gragson in third, Anthony Alfredo in fourth and Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished fifth in his first race since Darlington last year and his only race for the season.

Rounding out the top ten were Michael Annett in sixth, Chase Briscoe in seventh, Brandon Jones in eighth, Ross Chastain in ninth and Riley Herbst in tenth.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will return to Homestead-Miami Speedway tomorrow at 12:00 p.m. Eastern on Fox Sports 1.

 

Stage 1 Winner: Ryan Sieg

Stage 2 Winner: Noah Gragson 

Race Winner: Harrison Burton 

