KSDT CPA and Series Seating partner with Jesse Little for Homestead-Miami double header

Florida based companies KSDT - CPA and Series Seating are excited to be riding with JDM and Jesse Little this weekend in their hometown of Miami, Florida.



The Homestead-Miami race weekend, originally scheduled for March 20-22, has been modified to include TWO Xfinity races this weekend. From mid-week racing to two races in one day, the season has been full of change and excitement.



After a long hiatus of allowing fans in the stands, the Cup race at Homestead-Miami will be the first race with fans - 1,000 South Florida Service Members will be honorary guests and the first since the race at Phoenix March 8.



"Although we definitely going to miss the up-close experience of being in the pits, garages, and interacting with the teams. We are so excited to have the races back and return to some normalcy the best we can." Said, Jeffrey Taraboulos, Managing Partner of KSDT CPA



Jesse began the season inviting local Shriners Patient Ambassadors to the track to get to know them and their families. What you may not know is the reason why Jesse has chosen to work with Shriners. Not only is there a family history with the Shriners as his great grand-father was active in both the Shriner and Masonic Lodges of Spokane, WA, but Jesse's cousin April has been helped by the Shriners in many awesome ways and today is a wonderful young lady thanks to the love and support from the Shriners. These are just a couple of the reasons why Jesse has chosen to pursue the goal of becoming an active Shriner with the Williams Masonic Lodge #176 in Cornelius NC.



With fans currently not being allowed into the stands or pit area, Jesse came up with another plan to be able to connect with local patients on a different level. Jesse and Patient Ambassador Theodore met yesterday over a Zoom call to talk about the upcoming race and each of their experiences with Shriners. This will be on both our Facebook page and Shriners - be sure to watch it!



Theodore will also be a 'virtual' honorary crew member for the upcoming races at Homestead-Miami via a Facebook live Saturday at 10 AM from the track where Jesse will be answering questions from fans, talking about Shriners and Theodore will have the opportunity to talk about his experiences.



Therodore is a great kid and we are so happy we were able to meet with him yesterday. Theodore is 8 years old and currently receives care from both Shriners in Tampa and Philadelphia. He has been a patient since August 2015 and receives care for a genetic condition called hereditary multiple exostoses (HME), which causes abnormal bone growth.



Exostoses typically occur at the end of long bones during childhood and adolescence. The growths form "spurs," which can cause pain and hinder motion, but many treatment options are available. Just last summer, Theodore had surgery on his right hand to remove exostoses from the growth plate of his middle finger. His parents - Voula and John -describe the staff at Shriners as their second family. "It's the way that they have treated us that's really made the difference," Voula said. "They get down on their knees to talk to Theodore; they address him not just us."



Jesse Little Racing PR