AJ Allmendinger won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Allmendinger, who is driving part-time this season for Kaulig Racing, earned his fourth career win in the Xfinity Series and first on an oval.

“I won on an oval. Do you like that? Whoo!” Allmendinger told Fox Sports after his win on Saturday afternoon.

“This car was awesome,” Allmendinger said. “This is Atlanta. The car was awesome on long runs, probably better than the driver early. Once I got in the lead, I was just trying to hit my marks, which is hard to do.”

Allmendinger was not originally scheduled to drive next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway but Kaulig Racing president Chris Rice told the media that they will field a car for Allmendinger in the second of four Dash 4 Cash races.

Noah Gragson, who finished second on Saturday, took home $100,000 dollars thanks to being the highest placing driver in the Dash 4 Cash.

Rounding out the top five were Noah Gragson in second, Justin Haley in third, Daniel Hemric in fourth and Harrison Burton in fifth.

Rounding out the top ten were Justin Allgaier in sixth, Ross Chastain. In seventh, Brandon Jones in eighth, Chase Briscoe in ninth and Anthony Alfredo in tenth.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will head to Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, June 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX and again on Sunday, June 14 at 12:00 p.m. ET on FS1. Dale Earnhardt Jr. is scheduled to drive the No. 8 on Saturday for JR Motorsports which he owns.

Stage 1 Winner: Austin Cindric

Stage 2 Winner: Austin Cindric