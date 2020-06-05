Tufco Flooring and Teletrac Navman partner with Jesse Little for Atlanta double header

Jesse Little heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway for a double duty effort on Saturday in hopes of quickly putting his 26th place finish at Bristol behind him.



"It felt like it was going to be a good night at Bristol with the car capable of a top 10 finish. The team really had the car dialed after a few adjustments. Hate we had brake problems for Visit Kingsport and Tufco Flooring, and really wanted to thank them for their support."



Heading to Atlanta, Jesse is excited to have Tufco Flooring back on board his NASCAR Xfinity Series Car. "Their continuing support means a lot to me and I hope to be able to get a great finish for them at Atlanta. " Jesse said. For the second race of the day at Atlanta Motor Speedway Jesse will have the 14th starting position with his Tufco Flooring Chevrolet Camaro after the field was set with no qualifying.



Mike R. Case, President of Tufco Carolinas, Inc. said "Tufco Flooring is excited to be on the No. 4 JD Motor Sports Chevy Camaro this weekend for the Nascar Xifinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway 6/6/2020 @ 4:30PM EST on FOX piloted by Jesse Little. Tufco Flooring is an industrial flooring company specializing in Epoxy and Urethane flooring and Stainless-Steel drains. Tufco is super exited to again be working with Jesse Little and his JD Motorsports team in the Nascar Xfinity Racing Series."



"Atlanta is very fast but at the same time its so worn out," Jesse said about the Speedway. "It gives you a sensation that no other track does. Forces you to be precise all day. At the end of the day though, I'm looking for strong finishes with both our No. 4 Tufco Flooring Chevrolet Camaro and our No. 97 Teletrac Navman Chevrolet Silverado."



With no qualifying Jesse will be rolling off in the 35th position Saturday for the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Jesse will have a lot of Trucks to get to the front of the pack.



Owner of DME and President of Diversified Utility Group, Logan Puckett knows Jesse is the driver he wants to pilot his truck. "As we head to Atlanta this weekend I was impressed how Jesse didn't get frustrated with our truck at Charlotte, he had a couple reasons to be but he didn't give up and brought the truck home with a respectable 20th place finish. A blue collar effort, hard work and earned a decent finish without getting frustrated and ruining the day. It's exactly what a team like ours needs. I am looking forward to getting him in a better truck at Atlanta and I have confidence we will have an even better finish this go around. The DME team is really excited to Teletrac Navman on board and we are looking forward to highlighting their cloud-based GPS fleet tracking software and we should be able to put on a good show for them, also excited to see Jesse compete in Xfinity and pull double duty Saturday afternoon."



