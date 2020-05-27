Tufco Flooring and Visit Kingsport TN to Partner with Jesse Little

Heading to Bristol, Jesse Little Racing is excited to announce his continued partnership with Tufco Flooring and Visit Kingsport, Tennessee. "I am excited to have Visit Kingsport and Tufco Flooring.com on board for the Bristol race. I have been working with Visit Kingsport for 3 years now and later today we have some exciting opportunities for the fans to be able win some Jesse Little Racing swag across Instagram, Twitter and Facebook and to be able to meet me on a new unique level at the Bristol Race" Jesse said.

"We had a great start to our new partnership with Tufco Flooring at Charlotte and I'm honored to represent their products and services again at Bristol. Tufco Flooring has all your custom floors, drains and repair kit needs covered and I'm exited about the opportunity to work with them and highlight their business success and value" Jesse said.