On Tuesday night, the drivers from the NASCAR Xfinity Series hit the track for 200 laps around the Charlotte Motor Speedway. When the checkered flag flew, it was the No. 54 of Kyle Busch who took home the hardware on Memorial Day.

When the green flag dropped, pole-sitter Ross Chastain took off from the field. The first caution of the race came out on lap four, when the No. 52 of Kody Vanderwal tagged the wall in turn two.

On lap 21, the competition caution was thrown. By the time of the caution, Busch who started 18th, made his way up to fourth.

An engine issue for Vanderwal, brought out another caution on lap 27.

When Stage One ended on lap 45, it was Busch who was the winner, followed by Chastain and the No. 11 of Justin Haley.

Stage One:

Kyle Busch* Ross Chastain Justin Haley Noah Gragson Brandon Jones Austin Cindric Riley Herbst Chase Briscoe Daniel Hemric Harrison Burton

*not eligible for stage points

Busch led the field to green to start the second stage but was passed by Chastain in turn two on the same lap. A battle between Busch and Chastain loomed throughout the stage, eventually leading to last week’s winner, Chase Briscoe being brought into the mix.

Busch went on to win the battle as well as his second stage of the race.

Stage Two:

Kyle Busch* Ross Chastain Chase Briscoe Austin Cindric Noah Gragson Brandon Jones Daniel Hemric Riley Herbst Justin Haley Harrison Burton

*not eligible for stage points

The final stage was relatively calm in the first half, but when they got past 50 to go, things got wild.

Briscoe had to start at the rear of the field because of an uncontrolled tire penalty on pit road, but made his way back into the top-ten within the first 25 laps of the run. Busch, Briscoe and the No. 19 of Brandon Jones were hit with pit road speeding penalties while in the midst of green flag pit stops right before action picked up.

With 46 to go, the No. 66 of Timmy Hill had an engine expire and drop fluid on the track, causing Briscoe and Chastain to both slide up the track and hit the wall.

Trouble continued for Briscoe on lap 170 when he took a hard hit to the turn two wall.

Lap 175 brought trouble to the No. 61 of Austin Hill as well as the No. 51 of Jeremy Clements.

With 17 to go, the No. 21 of Myatt Snider got loose off of turn two with help from the No. 7 of Justin Allgaier and spun around on the backstretch.

On lap 192, the No. 11 of Justin Haley hit the wall and hit the No. 18 of Riley Herbst, sending him into the artificial turf on the frontstretch.

When they went green after the last caution, the No. 9 of Noah Gragson slid up the track and collected Harrsions Burton, Brandon Jones, Justin Haley and the No. 44 of Tommy Joe Martins bringing out the eleventh caution of the race.

After one NASCAR overtime, it was Kyle Busch who won the Alsco 300.

Top 10:

Kyle Busch Daniel Hemric Austin Cindric Ross Chastain Justin Allgaier Brett Moffitt Michael Annett Brandon Brown Harrison Burton Myatt Snider

Tune into FS1 on Saturday, May 30th at 3:30pm EST for coverage of the Cheddar’s 300 Presented by Alsco at Bristol.





