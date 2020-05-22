RCR Post Race Report - Darlington 200

"It was a solid day for our No. 21 iRacing Chevrolet. My first lap at Darlington Raceway was when they dropped the green flag today, so that was exciting to say the least. We used the first two Stages to try and find a balance on our Chevrolet and get me comfortable in the seat. We just battled tight handling conditions throughout the day, but I felt like we were better on the long runs. I would say it was a successful day to finish in the top 15 at Darlington Raceway with the challenges we faced. Thanks to my crew chief, Andy Street, and all the guys on my No. 21 iRacing Chevrolet team for all their hard work. It felt great to be back in the race car."