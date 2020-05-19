NASCAR Xfinity Series race start delayed by rain in Darlington

The start of Tuesday night's Toyota 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway is under a weather delay. Rain in the region has postponed the scheduled 6 p.m. ET start. Track and NASCAR personnel are in the process of drying the 1.366-mile historic oval with the hopes of getting the race started this evening.

JR Motorsports driver Noah Gragson, who won the season-opening Xfinity Series race at Daytona, drew the pole position for Tuesday's race and will start alongside teammate Michael Annett. Xfinity Series points leader Harrison Burton will start 12th alongside Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe, who trails Burton by three points in the standings.

As with the two NASCAR Cup Series races being held at Darlington this week, there was no qualifying nor practice sessions for Tuesday's race. No fans will be in attendance and the teams and essential NASCAR personnel are maintaining strict social distancing.

The Darlington trio of races - Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race won by Kevin Harvick, Tuesday's Xfinity Series race and a second NASCAR Cup Series race scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday - mark the return of competition in an adjusted schedule. Teams move to the NASCAR Charlotte hub later in the week, with four races slated for Charlotte Motor Speedway, including a pair of NASCAR Cup Series races (Sunday and Wednesday) and an Xfinity (Monday) and Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series race (Tuesday).