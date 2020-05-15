NASCAR is Back - Excited to Dance with the Lady in Black

It has been two long months since since Xfinity teams were turned around from their trek to Atlanta Motor Speedway.

During the COVID -19 enforced break from racing Jesse has been keeping busy finishing up the semester at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, working on sled push sprints (check out the Gram ) and running so he will be ready to jump back in the car.

When racing resumes for the Xfinity Series Tuesday it will be Jesse's first time on the track with no practice and with no qualifying. There will be a modified competition caution around lap 15 to allow for any changes to be made. There will be several notable differences as racing returns. The teams will need to adhere to distancing guidelines, fewer team members will be allowed to attend, and most notably absent will be fans in both the stands and the pits.

A biggest highlight of the season for Jesse has been being able to spend time with the Shriner Patient Ambassadors and their families as they spend time at the track and with the team.

"The opportunity to meet the Ambassadors and their families and share this special experience with them is one of the most rewarding experiences I have had, Jesse said. "These visits motivate me to continue to learn more about Shriners and their mission."

Racing without fans will be the norm for the next several weeks as NASCAR has released the modified schedule through June 21, and fans will not be allowed to attend any of these races. Racing at any level cannot happen without the support of great sponsors. Jesse's long time sponsor Skuttle Tight is helping Jesse Little fans stay connected and have some fun by offering a gift package give away - check out the video here . Be sure to check out Skuttle Tight and keep them in mind when considering ways to save on your home heating bills whether you are considering new construction or with your existing home.

Jesse is looking forward to a very busy stretch with 9 races in the next 4 weeks!

Be sure to watch both the Xfnity and Gander Truck Series' to catch all of Jesse's laps.

May 19th Darlington Xfinity May 25th Charlotte Xfinity May 26th Charlotte Gander Trucks May 30th Bristol Xfinity June 6th Atlanta Gander Trucks June 6th Atlanta Xfinity June 13th Homestead Xfinity June 14th Homestead Xfinity June 20th Talledega Xfinity

Just in time for the return of racing you can show your support of Jesse while watching the race from your home or when we are able to return to the track with Jesse Little merchandise available in the Jesse Little Shop