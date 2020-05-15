SANY America, Ironpeddlers sponsor Colby Howard and JDM at Charlotte

As NASCAR returns to the track in Charlotte, N.C. for the XFINITY Series ALSCO 300, SANY America and its dealer partner, Ironpeddlers, are proud to announce they have signed on as co-sponsors of driver Colby Howard and car #15 as part of the J.D. Motorsports team.

NASCAR kicks off its revised 2020 racing schedule Monday, May 25 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and, like so many Americans, the team at SANY is looking forward to seeing live racing return to the lineup.

“We are excited to be working with Colby and the J.D. Motorsports team to help them drive to success,” said Ben Miller, Vice President of Sales – Construction for SANY America. “As we grow, it’s important for us to align with the values of the customers we serve, and our partnership with Colby and NASCAR is the perfect opportunity to celebrate our growth in America and our commitment to our U.S. partners and customers.”

It is SANY’s close relationship and commitment to its dealer partners like Ironpeddlers that brought about this sponsorship opportunity. Anthony Broome, President and Co-Owner of Ironpeddlers, has personally known Howard’s father for more than two decades, which allowed him to connect with the J.D. Motorsports team and present this chance for the organizations to work together.

“The national coverage will also be good for all SANY dealers across the U.S.,” said Broome. “NASCAR is a favored sport among many equipment operators and owners, and we look forward to leveraging that relationship to drive awareness.”

SANY has had its foot on the gas pedal in the American heavy equipment market in recent years, picking up speed and growing availability across the United States, including a substantial increase in equipment lines. In just the past year, SANY has introduced additional wheel loader and excavator models, as well as new telehandlers and road equipment, including a motor grader and roller. The company has also increased production capabilities at its Georgia headquarters, adding more than 50,000 square feet of space to the manufacturing floor to help keep up with surging demand for machines.

“NASCAR is a staple in nearly every American household,” said Miller. “SANY has the same goal – to become a staple for the contractors, operators and users of our equipment nationwide.”

Howard is also looking forward to the partnership, and will visit Ironpeddlers headquarters in Monroe, N.C. ahead of the race to get a first-hand look at some SANY equipment and meet with representatives from the dealership and SANY.

“I am very excited to welcome SANY America on board starting at Charlotte,” said Howard. “SANY has a proven track record in the construction industry, and to have support from them is a great feeling. I look forward to representing them in the best way possible as we develop our new relationship and can’t wait to get back to the track!”

As SANY continues to increase its footprint across the country, the company continues to look for new partnerships like Ironpeddlers to continue supporting construction crews, fleet operators and all those working every day across the country. Learn more about SANY America and how the company strives to be More than Machines by visiting sanyamerica.com.

