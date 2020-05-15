Brandonbilt Motorsports Honors Class of 2020

As Brandonbilt Motorsports prepares to return to full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series competition starting at Darlington Raceway, the team and driver Brandon Brown will honor the Coastal Carolina University Class of 2020.

Brown, an alumni of Coastal Carolina University graduated with honors in December of 2018 says “It is an honor and privilege to walk across the stage with your peers and be acknowledged of your accomplishments. With the COVID-19 pandemic there are thousands of students in Conway and millions across the world that won’t receive that distinction, so we wanted to use our platform and branding to honor them on May 19 th at Coastal’s home track.”

Brandonbilt Motorsports is a NASCAR Xfinity Series organization competing full-time with the No. 68 and part-time with the No. 86. Veteran Crew Chief Doug Randolph oversees the team from Mooresville, NC at the Satellite Shop, while the Primary Shop is in Fredericksburg, VA.

Brandonbilt Mototsports PR