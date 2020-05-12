Update on Xfinity Series and Gander Trucks field size for upcoming races

For Xfinity Series and Gander Trucks races for which there is no qualifying scheduled to give teams the opportunity to earn their position in the starting lineup, the field size will be expanded to a maximum of 40 participants in each series to allow additional opportunities for teams to race.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Maximum of 40 (up four positions from 36)

Currently 36 th finishing position receives one point

finishing position receives one point Under expanded field size, 36 th to the balance of the field will be awarded one point

to the balance of the field will be awarded one point Note: Post entries will not be eligible for the event.

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series

Maximum of 40 (up eight positions from 32)

Currently 32 nd finishing position receives five points

finishing position receives five points Under expanded field size, 32 nd to the balance of the field will be awarded five points

to the balance of the field will be awarded five points Note: Post entries will not be eligible for the event.

Below is a statement from NASCAR, attributed to Scott Miller – NASCAR Senior Vice President, Competition:

"This move is critical for the long-term health of the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. There are many new full-time and part-time team owners who have made significant commitments to our sport and secured sponsorship to participate this season. NASCAR wants to enable these teams to fulfill their commitments and grow their businesses without being affected by circumstances out of their control."

NASCAR PR