Jeremy Clements Racing sets sights on a Playoff Run, Repairable Vehicles returns for 2020

Jeremy Clements Racing will return for the full 2020 NASCAR XFINITY
Going into the 2020 season JCR looks to continue to build on the recent consistency over the last few years; coming
When asked about 2020 Clements said, “I’m optimistic, I do feel better this year than I d
FAST FACTS
• Jeremy’s 20th career start at Daytona International Speedway
• Best finish of 8th – 7/2014
• Best start of 19th – 7/2018
JCR TEAM
• Crew Chief: Andrew “Panda’ Abbott
• Manufacturer: Chevrolet
• Engine: Clements Racing Engines
RepairableVehicles.com, a division of Interstate Auto Center, Inc., is one of the leading resellers of repairable vehicles in North America.
