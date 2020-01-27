Our Motorsports Welcomes Joe Williams as the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crew Chief for the No. 02 Chevrolet

Our Motorsports welcomes NASCAR veteran Crew Chief, Joe Williams, for the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Williams joins Our Motorsports, after Crew Chiefing in the NASCAR Cup Series for the last couple years, most recent at StarComing Racing for Landon Cassill, last year.

“I am excited to join Our Motorsports for the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Both Chris Our, the team owner, and Andy Seuss, have built great programs over the years, between racing modifieds, competing in the ARCA Menards Series, and now the NASCAR Xfinity Series. We have a lot of work to do to prepare for the season, but look forward to starting off strong at the season opener at Daytona International Speedway,” said Crew Chief Joe Williams.



"Bringing Joe on board was a huge benefit for this team," commented Competition Director, Andy Seuss. "To have his experience, knowledge and leadership is already paying off. We have great cars and great engines, Joe was the missing piece to having this team compete at a competitive level this season."

On track activity for the NASCAR Xfinity Series begins February 14th at Daytona International Speedway. For more information on Our Motorsports, follow along on social media; Facebook, Twitter, Instagram. For information on sponsorship opportunities, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Our Motorsports PR