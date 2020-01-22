AAN Adjusters Signs Multi-Race Sponsorship Deal With Tommy Joe Martins and Martins Motorsports for 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season

Independent insurance claims adjusting company AAN Adjusters announced today that they will be a primary sponsor for the Martins Motorsports #44 car, driven by Tommy Joe Martins, for multiple races in the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Ken Gilreath, President of AAN Adjusters, and his family have a history of heavy interest in the world of motorsports, having participated in both track days and sports car club racing events, and look forward to what this year has in store for them and the team in a larger sponsorship role.

“It has been fun getting to know Tommy Joe over the past few years and we are excited for the opportunity to expand our partnership with him and the team”, Gilreath stated.

The Knoxville, TN based company’s familiarity with Tommy Joe comes from having made one-race deals with him in the past, putting their brand on the racetrack at the nearby Bristol Motor Speedway. This, however, will be the first time they have signed a deal for multiple races as they look at a long schedule of sponsorship for Tommy Joe and the Martins Motorsports team.

“I’ve been lucky to have Ken and AAN Adjusters as a partner at Bristol the past few years, but this is such a huge deal for me and Martins Motorsports as we start out as a new team”, exclaimed Tommy Joe.

“Having a sponsor step up like this changes our whole season and I can’t thank Ken enough for what he’s doing for us this year”, Martins went on, elated about the deal.

“This is the biggest sponsor I’ve ever had, the team and I can’t wait to put the AAN brand colors on the racetrack this year”, he concluded.

Martins Motorsports PR