Martins Motorsports renews partnership with Gilreath Farms Red Angus

Martins Motorsports announced a furthered partnership with Ken Gilreath and Gilreath Farms Red Angus as a multi-race primary sponsor for the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Gilreath Farms & Martins have partnered in 2018 during a one-race deal at Bristol Motor Speedway when Tommy Joe drove for BJ McLeod Motorsports. Along with AAN Adjusters, another Gilreath company, the two brands will be the primary sponsor of the #44 machine for 25 of the 33 race long campaign.

"It’s been great getting to know Tommy Joe as a driver and a friend over the last few years,” Gilreath said. “We’re all really excited about this new partnership for 2020.”

Gilreath, who also collects cars and competes in track day events himself, sees the sponsorship of Martins Motorsports as a combination of his passions.

“Racecars, hot rods, and cattle are my passions,” Gilreath laughed. “This year Tommy Joe gave us the perfect opportunity to have all of that in one place.”

Martins was overjoyed when asked about the new deal.

“Having Gilreath Farms Red Angus on the car again is special,” Martins said. “This is really where my partnership with Ken started in 2018, so to see his commitment to us this year…I mean I’ve said it before, it completely changes our entire outlook for this season. It’s really special.”

Tommy Joe will be sporting the Gilreath Farms logo along with their iconic "Red Angus, The New Black" slogan on his #44 Chevrolet with a new color scheme in 2020. The first race on deck for the Red Angus Chevy will be, of course, Bristol Motor Speedway.

Gilreath Farms of Knoxville, TN are premium Red Angus ranchers promoting the prime quality of the often-overlooked Red Angus breed. In many areas of the country, Black Angus has more name recognition than Red Angus, and we see this reflected in market prices. Gilreath Farms, a firm believer in the superiority of the Red Angus breed, would like to change that.

More information on Gilreath Farms and Red Angus beef can be found on the Gilreath Farm website: www.gilreathfarms.com

Martins Motorsports PR