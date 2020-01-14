Jeff Green and C2 Freight Team Up for A Two Race Deal

RSS Racing is pleased to have Jeff Green back in the #38 teaming up with C2 Freight as a primary sponsor at Daytona and Talladega. Green had top 10 finishes at both Daytona races last year driving for RSS Racing.

C2 Freight, founded in 1998 and headquarter in Houston, Alabama, is a proven leader in providing custom solutions and technology to fit any businesses budget. C2 Freight provides businesses with simple, cost-effective and dependable transportation solutions that provides businesses with a competitive advantage.

“I am excited to get the season going and represent C2 Freight at Daytona and Talladega. Any chance you get to run these races is special especially when you are able to do it with partners like C2 Freight,” says Green. Highly respected industry veteran Clifford Turner will crew chief the #38. “We are looking forward to another great year with Jeff Green. C2 Freight Resources, Inc. is proud to be his sponsor at two special tracks. We are all looking forward to getting this race season started!” said CEO of C2 Freight John Cunningham said

RSS Racing PR