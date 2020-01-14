Menards to sponsor Brandon Jones again in 2020

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) is proud to announce today that Menards home improvement stores, along with several of their vendor partners, will return as the primary sponsor for Brandon Jones for 15 races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2020. The No. 19 Menards Toyota Supra will display one partner-specific brand on the hood of their racecar for each of the Menards races.

Additional sponsorship for Brandon Jones and JGR’s No. 19 Xfinity Series Toyota Supra will be announced later.

“We are very excited about sponsoring Brandon Jones again in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” stated Jeff Abbott, Menards, Spokesperson. “Brandon is a sharp young man and has been a great representative for Menards. We can’t wait to see him back in the No. 19 Menards Toyota challenging for the championship this year.”

Menards has been involved with NASCAR since 2001 and has supported a wide variety of racing ventures for several years. Currently, Menards is the title sponsor of the ARCA Menards Racing Series as well as sponsoring entries in NASCAR’s Camping World Truck, Xfinity and Monster Energy Cup Series and in the Verizon Indy Car Series. Menards is a family-owned company that started in 1958 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, which remains Menards headquarters today. Menards has grown to be a highly innovative home improvement industry leader totally dedicated to delivering superior customer service in sparkling, modern, well-stocked stores.

“Menards has been a vital part of our Xfinity Series program the past two years and we are excited to have them back for the 2020 season,” stated Steve deSouza, Executive Vice President of Xfinity and Development for Joe Gibbs Racing. “They are a great American family success story and they will be back with Brandon Jones as he competes with the top contenders in the series for the 2020 championship.”

“I am proud and very excited to be a partner again with a great sponsor like Menards,” states Brandon Jones. “Our No. 19 team is focused on the 2020 Xfinity Series Championship and having Menards as part of our team makes us even stronger in our run for the championship.”

JGR PR