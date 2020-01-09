Colby Howard joins JD Motorsports for majority of the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller (JDM) is proud to announce that Simpsonville, SC’s Colby Howard will be joining the team for the majority of the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season, starting at the fourth race of the year at Phoenix Raceway.



Howard, 18, made his NASCAR Touring Series debut in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) race at Phoenix Raceway at the end of the 2019 season and also made a secondary start at Homestead-Miami Speedway. In the two starts, Colby recorded a best start of 16th and a best finish of 21st. Following the guidelines of the NASCAR approval process, Colby earned his NXS license eligibility after the race at Homestead-Miami.



In addition to the NGOTS races, Colby has also made four career ARCA Menards Series starts spanning two years. The teenager was able to earn Top 10 finishes in all four ARCA starts, with a best-career finish of 8th coming at Salem Speedway.



When asked about his upcoming season, Howard remarked “I am really looking forward to starting this season with JDM. It’s going to be a steep learning curve for sure with all the new tracks on my schedule, but I’m sure we can handle it. My goal is to go out there and learn as much as I possibly can, all while aiming for solid Top 20 runs. This is a big step in my career, and I am excited to show what I am capable of.”



Colby Howard has enlisted the services of PMG, an industry leader in career path management, to help facilitate this new relationship with JD Motorsports with Gary Keller. PMG’s partnership with JDM has helped numerous young short track racers make their NASCAR National Series debut, most recently including Ryan Repko during the 2019 season.



Supporting Colby’s efforts in the 2020 season will be the Project Hope Foundation, which aims to help children cope with autism difficulties in daily life activities. More partners will be announced at a later date, along with Colby’s car number.



Though the NASCAR Xfinity Series kicks off its’ 2020 season at Daytona International Speedway in February, Colby Howard will begin his season at Phoenix Raceway on March 7th. To keep up with Colby, follow his social media pages @ColbyHoward16, or visit his official website at www.Colby-Howard.com. For all things JDM, follow along on our social media pages @JDMotorsports01 and visit www.TeamJDMotorsports.com. #TeamJDM

JDM PR