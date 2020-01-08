BJ McLeod Motorsports Resigns Matt Mills for Full 2020 NASCAR

BJ McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) announced today that the team has resigned Matt Mills for the full 2020 NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) Schedule. Mills, will pilot the No. 5 entry for the team with primary sponsorship from J.F. Electric, Utilitra, and Thompson Electric.

Mills scored the team's best finish last season, a 10th in the Circle K Firecracker 250 powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

“We’re so pleased to have Matt back.” said team owner BJ McLeod. “He showed an impressive amount of speed last season and took a big step forward both on and off the track. I am really looking forward to Daytona in a few weeks.”

Mills, a New Philadelphia, Ohio native, grew up racing on the short tracks of Ohio, before making his NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series debut in 2016 with SS Green Light Racing at Bristol Motor Speedway. In 2017, he made his NXS debut with BJMM at ISM Raceway in Glendale, Arizona followed by a stop at JD Motorsports where he ran a handful of races in 2017 and 2018.

“It certainly has been a journey and I’m thrilled to be back in the No. 5 J.F. Electric, Utilitra, Thompson Electric entry for BJ McLeod Motorsports again this season, “said Mills. “We had a super solid season last year, and even scored a top-10 finish at Daytona in July. This season our expectations are increased but the goal remains the same; complete laps, learn, and improve each and every week. I can’t thank J.F. Electric and Thompson Electric enough for their continued support and I’m also super excited to welcome Utilitra to the team this year, we’re going to have a lot of fun!”

Mills will begin his sophomore campaign on Saturday, February 15, 2020 when the NXS hits the track for the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona International Raceway at 2:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and MRN.

For more information about Matt Mills, like his Facebook and follow him on Twitter & Instagram.

BJMM PR