Myatt Snider and TaxSlayer to Join Richard Childress Racing in 2020

Up-and-coming NASCAR star Myatt Snider will join Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2020 with support from TaxSlayer, a leading online and professional tax preparation and financial company. Snider and TaxSlayer will make select NASCAR Xfinity Series starts with RCR beginning with the 2020 season-opener at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 15 (live on FOX Sports 1 at 2:30 p.m. ET).

TaxSlayer is a family-owned and operated company focused on providing customers with a remarkable tax filing experience. Founded over 50 years ago in Augusta, Georgia, TaxSlayer has evolved into an innovative tax preparation and financial technology company that retains its founder's commitment to its employees, customers and community.

"We're proud to join the Richard Childress Racing family of corporate partners and align ourselves with a driver as talented and accomplished as Myatt Snider," said TaxSlayer President and CEO Brian Rhodes. "RCR and Snider are helping us share the TaxSlayer story with race fans so more people can file their taxes quickly and affordably. We couldn't be more excited to see them through to the finish line."

Snider, an accomplished driver whose resume includes 2018 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Rookie of the Year honors, joins an impressive list of drivers who have competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series under the Richard Childress Racing banner, including Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Daniel Hemric and Tyler Reddick, among others.

"I am thrilled to be driving for Richard Childress Racing in 2020," said Snider. "It's an honor to drive for a team with such a rich history in the sport, and I'm excited to start learning from everyone. After a great season of racing in Europe this past year, I'm excited to be back home and moving up to the NASCAR Xfinity Series."

"I'm also happy TaxSlayer has returned for another year to support my racing career," continued Snider. "I'm honored to be a part of bringing them back to the Xfinity Series. TaxSlayer has been a loyal partner of mine, and I can't wait to see what we can build together moving forward. I know the season just ended, but 2020 is shaping up to be an excellent year. I'm just ready for Daytona to get here as soon as possible!"

Snider most recently wrapped up a full season competing in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, where he finished fifth in the season long championship standings. The Charlotte, North Carolina-native also made select NASCAR Truck Series starts in 2019 and is a former race winner in the ARCA Menards Series, scoring the victory at Toledo Speedway in 2016 in his first ever ARCA start.

"We're proud to be joining forces with Myatt and TaxSlayer during the 2020 season," said Richard Childress, chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing. "Both Myatt and TaxSlayer are family-focused, with Myatt's family being involved in racing and TaxSlayer being a family-owned tax and financial technology company. Those values fit perfectly with ours, and I think will help guide all of us to on and off-track success next season."

For more information and all that is going on at RCR, visit rcrracing.com .