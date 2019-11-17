Chevrolet captures NASCAR Xfinity Series manufacturer cup

With Tyler Reddick’s victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Chevrolet clinched the Bill France Performance Cup in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). The 2019 achievement marks the 20th time the Bowtie Brand has captured this prestigious honor, more than any other manufacturer.

The triumph also marks the fifth time Camaro SS has earned the award since becoming Chevrolet’s flagship in the Xfinity Series in 2013. The Camaro SS has earned 77 NXS victories since its debut.

"Chevrolet is honored to win the 2019 Bill France Performance Cup in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the 20th time,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet U.S. Vice President of Performance and Motorsports. “Every point matters during the season and this achievement is the result of a lot of dedication, hard work and persistence exhibited by all of the Chevy team owners, drivers, crew chiefs, engineers and team members.”

Capping off the regular season, Chevrolet placed more contenders in the Playoffs than any other manufacturer with seven drivers and teams in the running for this year’s title.

Five different Team Chevy drivers were victorious during the season: Tyler Reddick (6 wins), Justin Allgaier (1 win), Michael Annette (1 win), Ross Chastain (1 win), and AJ Allmendinger (1 win). A multitude of Team Chevy members contributed to this special award with valuable points throughout the 33-race season.