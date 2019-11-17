Camaro SS powers Tyler Reddick to NXS Championship

Tyler Reddick, driver of the No. 2 TAME the BEAST Chevrolet Camaro SS, claimed the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) championship with a victory in the season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The title is the second consecutive for Reddick, and fifth in the division for Richard Childress Racing. It also marks Chevrolet’s 21st Driver’s Championship since the inception of the series in 1982.

“Congratulations to Tyler Reddick, Randall Burnett, and the entire No. 2 Camaro SS team for winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship,” said Jim Campbell, U.S. Vice President of Performance and Motorsports. “Today, Tyler drove a great race and the No. 2 crew executed well during pit stops. The team delivered when it mattered the most.”

During the 2019 NXS season, Reddick piloted his Chevy Camaro SS to six victories, 24 top-five, and 27 top-10 finishes, a career best for the 23-year old Corning, California native.

Reddick becomes the 29th different competitor to win an Xfinity Series title. Joining Austin Dillon (2013), Clint Bowyer (2008), and Kevin Harvick (2001 & ’06), Reddick is now the fifth Richard Childress Racing driver to earn the honors, enhancing RCR’s 50th Anniversary celebration.

“It’s all about this race team,” Reddick said as he exited his No. 2 Camaro SS after capturing the race win and his second NXS championship. “I was just honored to pilot this Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. This Tame the Beast Chevrolet was just so fast; and just hat’s off to Team Chevy and all those guys for working on this Chevrolet, and all the guys at ECR for giving us great power. I’m losing my breath. I’m that excited. This one means so much. It was just a lot better year and it was really cool to go back-to-back.

“It’s all about Richard Childress,” Reddick continued. “He’s the one that believed I could be a champion before I ever won the first one. And I was just really glad to keep him true to his promise.”

Reddick joins 15 other Team Chevy drivers to record this achievement. Others include: William Byron (2017), Chase Elliott (2014), Austin Dillon (2013), Clint Bowyer (2008), Martin Truex, Jr. (2004-05), Brian Vickers (2003), Kevin Harvick (2001 & ‘06), Jeff Green (2000), Dale Earnhardt, Jr. (1998-99), Randy LaJoie (1996-97), Johnny Benson (1995), David Green (1994), Steve Grissom (1993), Joe Nemechek (1992) and Larry Pearson (1987).

Additionally, Reddick is now the seventh all-time driver with two consecutive championships in the NXS Series: Sam Ard (1983-’84), Larry Pearson (1986-’87), Randy LaJoie (1996-’97), Dale Earnhardt, Jr. (1998-’99), Martin Truex, Jr. (2004-’05), Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. (2011-’12) and Tyler Reddick (2018-’19).

Chevrolet returns to competition in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona International Speedway for the season-opening event on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Team Chevy PR