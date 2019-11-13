Justin Haley to Run Special Scheme Designed by Team Owner’s Daughter in 2019 Season Finale

Kaulig Racing will cap off their historic, fourth season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) with a special paint scheme designed by team owner, Matt Kaulig’s 12-year-old daughter, Samantha Kaulig.

Justin Haley will sport the special colors on his No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, as the team closes out their best season to date.

“It’s awesome to incorporate Samantha in the finale of our best season!” said team owner, Matt Kaulig. “I know she had a lot of fun designing this scheme on the computer. She’s always a part of the team, but to have her be a part of it in this way is truly special.”

So far in 2019, Haley has recorded 20 Top-10 finishes and four Top-5 finishes, including a runner up finish at Daytona International Speedway, where the team recorded their first win with Ross Chastain.

“We’re at the last race of the season for Kaulig Racing in the No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet,” said Haley. “We’ve got an awesome paint scheme this weekend, designed by our own, and my friend, Samantha Kaulig. She made it look pretty cool, so I am excited to get to Homestead and finish this year off on a strong note.”

Justin Haley will pilot the No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevy, designed by Samantha Kaulig, on Saturday, November 16 th for the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series Finale at 3:30pm ET on NBCSN.

Kaulig Racing PR