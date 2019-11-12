Cole Custer and No. 00 Haas Automation Team Vie for 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

Cole Custer, driver of the No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing with Fred Biagi (SHR), is competing for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series championship Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The following are some anecdotes regarding the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series title contender.

● This is Custer’s second straight year in the Championship 4 at Homestead. He finished second to last year’s champion, Tyler Reddick.

● This is Custer’s third year in the Xfinity Series, and it’s proven to be a breakout campaign. The 21-year-old driver from Ladera Ranch, California, came into this season with two wins – one in 2017 and another in 2018. In 2019 alone, he has claimed seven victories, six poles, 16 top-fives, 23 top-10s and led 907 laps.

● Custer’s seven wins are the second-most this season, behind only Christopher Bell with eight wins.

● Custer’s six poles ties him with Bell for the most poles this season.

● Custer has led laps in 17 of the 32 Xfinity Series races run thus far in 2019. He has led the most laps in six races:

Richmond Raceway in April (122)

Dover International Speedway in May (155)

Pocono Raceway in June (58)

Chicagoland Speedway in June (151)

Kentucky Speedway in July (88)

Kansas Speedway in October (85)

● In three career Xfinity Series starts at Homestead, Custer has a pole (2018), a win (2017) and two top-two finishes. His only finish worse than second was a 17th-place result in his debut at the track in 2016. Custer has led 277 of the 600 laps available (46.2 percent). His average start at the 1.5-mile oval is 7.0, his average finish is 6.7 and he has finished on the lead lap in every start.

● If Custer wins the 2019 Xfinity Series championship, he would deliver the sixth driver title to Ford in the Xfinity Series.

Greg Biffle (2002)

Carl Edwards (2007)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2011-2012)

Chris Buescher (2015)

