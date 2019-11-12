RCR Post Race Report - Desert Diamond West Valley Casino 200

"We set out today with the goal to clinch our spot in the Championship 4, and we did just that. It ended up being all about racing smart today. Our No. 2 myblu Chevrolet Camaro was a rocket at ISM Raceway. It had a lot of speed and the handling was decent, just a little too tight as the long runs went on. We were able to get it dialed in a little better as the race went on, but just had to play it safe at the end to make sure we had enough fuel to get to the checkered flag. It's definitely not the way we normally like to race, but we did what we had to do to get to Miami next week. That was the goal all season, and now we're there. I'm proud to keep RCR's streak of making the Championship 4 in the Xfinity Series alive for another year. We'll be ready to race for the title next weekend, and I know my No. 2 team is up for the challenge."