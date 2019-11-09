Kaulig Racing Hosts Holiday Outreach Drive

Kaulig Racing has teamed up with the Greater Things Outreach Center (GTOC) of Welcome, North Carolina to host a food drive for the upcoming Holiday season. GTOC, is a Christian Ministry food pantry dedicated to fighting hunger in Davidson County, North Carolina.
"We are very grateful to Kaulig Racing for hosting a food drive to support our ministry,” said Susan Sayour, Executive Director at GTOC. “Celebrating the holidays just isn't the same with an empty stomach. Your generous offer to assist us in providing much-needed food is a tremendous blessing for our neighbors in need."
Kaulig Racing has also invited Richard Childress Racing, along with fans and media members to participate in the team’s first-ever food drive.
“We are excited to be able to host a food drive for the first time in our team’s existence,” said Chris Rice, President of Kaulig Racing. “It’s extremely humbling to be a part of an organization and community with such big hearts. It’s the giving time of year -- we want to give back to our local community, and give assistance to those in need.”
Kaulig Racing will begin taking donations on Monday, November 11 at the team’s shop. For inquiries on how and what to donate, please contact Carly Miktuk at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Kaulig Racing PR
