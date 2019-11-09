Mecum Auctions joins Josh Bilicki at ISM Raceway in Phoenix

Mecum Auctions, the world's largest collector car auctions, will join Josh Bilicki this weekend as his primary sponsor in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at ISM Raceway. Bilicki's #99 Toyota Supra will promote Mecum's upcoming auction in Glendale, AZ, which will take place on March 11-14, 2020.



The Mecum Auction Company is the world leader of collector car, vintage and antique motorcycle, and Road Art sales, hosting auctions throughout the United States. The company has been specializing in the sale of collector cars for 29 years, now offering more than 20,000 lots per year and averaging more than one auction each month.



"It's really great to be working with another Wisconsin-based partner," says Bilicki. "Growing up and living in Wisconsin, I always knew that Mecum was based nearby, so I payed close attention to their auctions and watched on television when I could. It's clear that they are the number one choice when it comes to collector car auctions!"



"We've come a long way from our first official auction at the Rockford Airport in 1988," notes President Dana Mecum. "We're really a family business that grew up and got big. Our goal has always been to give Mecum Auction attendees an amazing experience and unite them with an incredible car they will enjoy."



Mecum Auctions is now headquartered in Walworth, Wisconsin, and since 2011 has been ranked No. 1 in the world with number of collector cars offered at auction, No. 1 in the world with number of collector cars sold at auction, No. 1 in the U.S. with number of auction venues, No. 1 in the U.S. in total dollar volume of sales, and is host to the world's largest collector car auction held annually in Kissimmee, Florida.



The Desert Diamond West Valley Casino 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race will take place on Saturday, November 9th, and will be televised live om NBC.



To learn more about Mecum Auctions, please visit https://www.mecum.com/.

Josh Bilicki Racing PR