JD Motorsports with Gary Keller tabs Jesse Little to race full time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2020

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller is proud to announce that Jesse Little will be driving for the team full time in the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, starting at Daytona International Speedway in February.



Little, a third-generation racer out of Sherrill’s Ford, North Carolina, cut his teeth racing most recently in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series for his family operated team. In 30 truck series starts, Little earned seven Top 10 finishes with a best-career finish of sixth. Though he does not have an NXS start to his credit entering the 2020 season, he has competed in two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races.



In addition to his on-track stats, Jesse was also included in the honorable NASCAR Next class of 2014-2015 and 2015-2016, where he was touted as one of the best up-and-coming young drivers in the national series ranks.



His father, Chad Little, had a long, successful career in his own right, earning six career wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He most famously raced for Roush Racing in the late 1990’s and early 2000’s, posting sixteen Top 10 finishes in the Cup Series. Jesse looks to expand on the successful family lineage next season with JDM.



Jesse was quoted prior to the announcement saying "I am beyond excited to have the privilege to race full time in 2020 for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. It's something I have honestly dreamed about since I can remember. They are a successful, established team that I can't wait to begin working with. I hope to represent Johnny, the JDM brand, and especially all their partners to the highest satisfaction.”



Following Jesse to the Xfinity Series will be longtime partners SkuttleTight, Dkota Investments, Parker Fiber Net, and Visit Kingsport, who have supported him throughout the Truck Series ranks. More sponsors will be announced at a later date.

JDM PR