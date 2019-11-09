Joe Gibbs Racing Announces 2020 Xfinity Series Crew Chief Line Up

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announces today the 2020 crew chief line up for their NASCAR Xfinity Series programs with Brandon Jones, Riley Herbst and Harrison Burton.

Jeff Meendering will return as crew chief for Brandon Jones and the No. 19 Toyota Supra team for the 2020 season as the pair emerge as the veterans of JGR’s Xfinity Series program. In his first season with Jones, the duo scored Jones’ first-career Xfinity Series win on October 19, 2019 at Kansas Speedway and have recorded six top-five finishes, 15 top-10 finishes while leading 104 laps. With two races remaining in the season, 2019 is shaping up to be Jones’ best season in just his second year at JGR and fifth year in the series.

“I’m having so much fun racing in the Xfinity Series right now and I’m really happy to have Jeff (Meendering) back next year,” said Jones. “We got our first win together this year and having Jeff and the team stay together on our No. 19 Toyota Supra allows us to build on that momentum. We are focused on finishing out this season strong and working hard to have a fast start to 2020 beginning in Daytona.”

Dave Rogers returns to crew chief duties for the 2020 season to lead the No. 18 Toyota Supra team with rookie contender Riley Herbst. No stranger to the top of the pit box or JGR’s Xfinity Series program, Rogers has worked with many talented drivers over the course of his career and will use his vast experience to help guide Herbst in his rookie season. Rogers career numbers in the Xfinity Series are impressive to say the least and include 20 wins, 51 top-five finishes, 82 top-10 finishes, 24 pole starting positions and over 3,000 laps led in 128 starts.

“I’m really going to lean on Dave Rogers next season to learn as much as I can,” said Herbst. “He’s had so much success over the years with a number of different drivers and to have a veteran like him will really help as I continue to learn each week on the track. I’m looking forward to continuing to get to know him and build our relationship as we prepare for Daytona and the 2020 season.”

In his second season as crew chief at JGR, Ben Beshore will move to the No. 20 Toyota Supra team to lead Harrison Burton for his rookie season. Beshore moved from an engineer on JGR’s Cup program to Xfinity Series crew chief for the 2019 season and has worked with seven different drivers throughout the season, including Burton. Beshore and Burton have teamed up for eight starts during the season with one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes. With two races left in the season, Beshore and Burton will have their last showing together in the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 16 before shifting to the 2020 season and the No. 20 Toyota Supra team.

“I’m excited to get the 2020 season started and continue building on the relationship that I have with Ben (Beshore) and the entire group at JGR,” said Burton. “This year has really helped me and I’m ready to take the next step in my career with JGR and the No. 20 team.”

“We’ve got a great line up for our Xfinity program for 2020 with Brandon (Jones) really hitting his stride and both Riley (Herbst) and Harrison (Burton) continuing to develop and grow their careers,” said Steve DeSouza, Executive Vice President of Xfinity Series and Development for Joe Gibbs Racing. “I believe we have the right people in place with Jeff Meendering, Dave Rogers and Ben Beshore leading the 19, 18 and 20 teams. We look forward to each competing for race wins and ultimately a 2020 championship, along with Riley and Harrison contending for Rookie of the Year honors.”

