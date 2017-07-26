Bit-O-Honey to Ride with Majeski at Iowa Speedway

In his second start in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, Roush Fenway Racing development driver Ty Majeski will carry the Bit-O-Honey colors on the iconic No. 60 Ford Mustang.

“I’m excited to have Bit-O-Honey on our Ford for Iowa,” said Majeski. “They’ve partnered with Roush Fenway in the past, so it’s a relationship that I’m proud to continue. Plus, being from the mid-west, I’m a big fan of Bit-O-Honey and all of the Pearson’s Candy options.”

This is not the first time that Bit-O-Honey has teamed up with Roush Fenway in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. The brand adorned Chris Buescher’s No. 60 Ford once in 2014 at Texas Motor Speedway and twice in 2015 (Talladega Superspeedway and Daytona International Speedway) during Buescher’s Championship season.

The honey and almond flavored taffy was first manufactured in 1924 and is now produced by Pearson Candy Company. Pearson Candy Company, founded in 1909, is also known for other classic brands such as the Salted Nut Roll, Mint Patties, Nut Goodie, Bun Bar and Coconut Patties. Visit them online at www.pearsonscandy.com.

The US Cellular 250 is set for Saturday, July 29, with the green flag dropping at 3:30 p.m. ET. It will be televised live on NBC and can be heard on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

RFR PR