Finchum excited to compete at 'The Brickyard' in NASCAR Xfinity Series with MBM Motorsports

To say that Chad Finchum of Knoxville, Tenn., is excited having the opportunity to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Lilly Diabetes 250 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 22 would be an understatement. The 22-year-old Finchum will be making his third NASCAR Xfinity Series start of the 2017 racing season for MBM Motorsports driving the Amana Heating & Cooling - America's Brand For Comfort No. 40 Dodge Challenger.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway officially opened in 1909 and the "Yard of Bricks" at the historic 2.5-mile facility is some of the most hallowed ground in worldwide motorsports. NASCAR racing made its first appearance at the Brickyard in 1994.

Finchum captured the 2013 Tennessee NASCAR Whelen All-American Series state championship, and competing for Martin-McClure Racing in 2016 he won the NASCAR K&N Pro Series Pitt Lite 125 at Bristol Motor Speedway. But racing at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be on the biggest stage yet in his career.

"I'm not sure quite yet that it's truly registered with me that come this weekend I'll be racing at such a historic place as Indianapolis Motor Speedway," said Finchum earlier this afternoon while taking a break helping the team at MBM Motorsports in Statesville, N.C., prepare to make the haul to Indiana for running of the Lilly Diabetes 250. "Like any other motorsports fan I've watched many Indianapolis 500 and Brickyard 400 races on television, and now getting to race at Indy is going to be a very special deal. I'm just really looking forward to the experience. I know I'll be wide-eyed the first time leaving the garage area and rolling down pit road and out onto the track, just glancing around taking a look at the facility and thinking about Indy Car, Formula One and NASCAR races over the years.

"As a race car driver you've got to be extremely focused, but I guess with this being my first time at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, initially I'm going to be a little in awe of the place. And I guess that would only be normal, because you're not talking about just any ol' racetrack - you're talking about arguably the most recognized track in the world. Just to walk around the garage area at Indy and think about all the drivers who have been there over the years, just the overall history of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, other racers I've talked with have told me the atmosphere is like none other you'll experience anywhere else on the circuit."

Finchum drove for MBM Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series back in June at Dover International Speedway and just two weeks ago at Kentucky Speedway, and he's also scheduled to race again for the team on Aug. 18 in the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

"I want to thank Carl Long and everyone at MBM Motorsports for giving me the opportunity to race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, plus the other races I've already ran for the team this season," Finchum said. "Recently I've thought about the progression in my racing career from starting out in go-karts and on to Bandeleros, Legends, NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Late Model Stock Car, NASCAR K&N Pro Series and now in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and I've truly been blessed to have had the support of so many people over the years.

"I can't thank my father and mother (James and Linda Finchum) enough for everything they've done for me, along with Hal Martin and Eric McClure believing in me at Martin-McClure Racing to let me race in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series for them, and everybody else along the way that has helped me in any way. I'm just very appreciative of all the opportunities the good Lord has blessed me with."

NASCAR Xfinity Series practice begins Friday, July 21 with two sessions scheduled: 1 p.m. - 1:55 p.m. and from 3 p.m. - 3:55 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying will be Saturday, July 22 at 12:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Network. Countdown to Green is scheduled at 3 p.m. , followed by running of the Lilly Diabetes 250 at 3:30 p.m. on NBCSN.

To learn more about possible sponsor opportunities with Team Finchum Racing, contact James Finchum at (865) 740-3535 . To keep up with Chad Finchum’s racing throughout the season visit the website at www.ChadFinchum.com , on Facebook at Chad Finchum Racing, and Twitter @ChadFinchum.