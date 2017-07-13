Chastain Having Hot Summer

Ross Chastain hopes to keep his current run of good finishes going in Saturday’s Overton’s 200 Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Chastain has scored four straight top-20 finishes, including runs of fourth at Iowa Speedway and sixth at Daytona International Speedway, over the past month.
“We want to keep things rolling at Loudon,” Chastain said. “It’s been a pretty good track for me. Short but fast and hard to pass on. We’re looking for another good week.”
Chastain will drive the Sanel Auto Parts/Parts Plus No. 4 Chevrolet Saturday. Sanel is headquartered in nearby Concord.
Chastain has moved from 20th to 17th in Xfinity driver points over the past six races.
Steven B. Wilson
