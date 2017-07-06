B.J. McLeod Motorsports carries back-to-back strong finishes to Kentucky

In perspective, the last two NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) races at Iowa Speedway and Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway for B.J. McLeod Motorsports have felt like wins.

With an 11th place finish for BJMM driver Tommy Joe Martins at Iowa Speedway two weeks ago, last weekend, team principal and driver B.J. McLeod also finished 11th at the World Center of Racing easily propelling the sophomore XFINITY Series team into the spotlight.

On deck, the Mooresville, N.C. team heads to Kentucky Speedway eyeing another round of solid finishes through the series’ gruesome summer stretch.

“Iowa and Daytona have really felt like victories for us,” said McLeod who earned back-to-back career best finish himself in two consecutive races. “I’m really proud on how hard this team has worked, especially through adversity.

“Bringing back race cars in one piece have allowed the guys more time to prepare cars for upcoming races where we hope we can continue this solid climb through the points ladder. Hopefully, we can have another good weekend at Kentucky Speedway.

While McLeod returns to the team’s No. 8 Chevrolet this weekend, the team is happy to welcome Angela Ruch (Cope) who will drive the team’s No. 78 Chevrolet in Saturday’s Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway.

McLeod will be sponsored by longtime BJMM partner CorvetteParts.net / Keen Parts, KeenParts.com.

"We're pleased and excited to be back on board with BJ McLeod and the No. 8 Chevrolet at Kentucky Speedway this weekend,” said Keen Parts executive TJ Keen. “We've long been supporters of the underfunded teams and are happy to see BJ McLeod Motorsports making such great strides in only their second year in the NASCAR XFINITY Series."

Ruch’s return to the XFINITY Series for the first time since 2012 will be backed by Give a Child a Voice.

Aimed at creating a campaign that launches a national movement of support of Children, Give a Child a Voice focuses on children circumstances they do not ask for, but they often find themselves a victim of.

From bullying, child abduction, child abuse and life threating illnesses, Give a Child a Voice is about communities coming together for children so they may find their voice and their stories to heal and or have the courage to get the help they need and not allow these circumstances to define them.

Joining Ruch’s effort this weekend at Kentucky with giveachildavoice.us include supporters FDS, Poole Anderson Construction, Guardian Glass, United Auto Auctions, Alvold Polk and CM Eichenlaub who will all see their decals plastered on Ruch’s No. 78 Chevrolet.

“We’re glad to have Angela in our team car this weekend,” said McLeod. “She is working with a great partner who has a great cause. She has obtainable goals for Friday night’s race. If she can go out there, run all the laps and see the checkered flag, I think it will be a good night.

“As a team, we have all the confidence in the world that she can get the job done.”

Starr, currently ranked 22nd in the XFINITY Series standings complete the three-car BJMM trio. The Houston, Tex. native is set for his sixth start in the Bluegrass state and looks to better his 20th place showing after qualifying 29th in 2015.

Last Saturday afternoon at Daytona, Starr earned his career-best XFINITY Series finish with a fifth in the postponed Coca-Cola Firecracker 250.

For Kentucky, B.J. McLeod Motorsports is also proud to welcome the additional support of B.J.’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, ICE-FROST, @CouchCrewChief, GraphicSurge Media, EPIC Racewear, MOMO Motorsport, Safecraft Safety Equipment, ZAK Products, Circle Track Wearhouse, Mechanix Wear and WIX Filters who will serve as associate marketing partners for the team’s 48th career XFINITY Series race.

BJMM PR