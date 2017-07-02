RCR Post Race Report - Daytona International Speedway

|
Damage Hinders Top-Five Run for Ben Kennedy at Daytona International Speedway
|
"We had a extremely fast and well balanced Rheem Chevrolet this weekend at Daytona. It's always fun to know when you're hopping in one of these RCR cars with that ECR horsepower, that you'll have a chance of taking it to the winner's circle. I hate we got stuck back in the back near the end, especially after running up front for most of the race. A 15th-place finish just doesn't seem right for this team. I'm proud of Randall Burnett and this entire team and can't wait to get back behind the wheel at Loudon in a couple weeks."
- Ben Kennedy
|
Ty Dillon's Strong Day in Daytona Ended by Final-Stage Accident
|
"We had a strong No. 3 Bass Pro Shops Chevy today. I could drive it up to the front and stay there. In the first two stages I was able to work with my teammate Ben Kennedy a lot, and we could help each other get to the front of the line. We were having a great day. Obviously, being wrecked while leading the bottom lane was not how we'd hoped to finish out our day. I thought we'd be able to at least come back in the last 10 laps once we got everything fixed to get a top 15 finish out of it, but we got caught up in the overtime wreck too. We've been fast at every superspeedway this year but we just keep getting hit with bad luck. This was our last one of the year though, so we'll put this behind us and turn our focus to Kentucky."
- Ty Dillon
|
Daniel Hemric's No. 21 Blue Gate Bank Chevrolet Caught Up In Late-Race Wreck at Daytona International Speedway
|
"Coming here to Daytona, the first thing was to try and make it to the first pit stop - something we haven't been able to do all year at the superspeedways. We accomplished that goal. We got some stage points early. We played our strategy and hung out toward the back in the middle part of the race. We were making good progress toward the front of the pack in our Blue Gate Bank Chevrolet with a couple of laps to go. I got caught up in typical superspeedway racing. I'm not sure what I've got to do to finish one of these things, but we made a lot of headway today making a lot of laps."
- Daniel Hemric
|
Brandon Jones Rallies to Top-20 Finish After Late-Race Wreck
|
"We were doing everything right with this race. Our No. 33 Rain-X / Advance Auto Parts Chevrolet was excellent and able to do basically whatever I wanted on the track. After we got taken out in the first two plate races from the front in the Stage 1, we decided to hang back for the first stage this time around. The weather delays changed our strategy for the rest of the race, but we adjusted and had a shot at the win before we got turned with just a few laps left. I'm so proud of this team though for pushing through and fixing up the car enough for us to pick up some spots and finish the race in the top-20. That's real teamwork and what will help us make the Chase."
- Brandon Jones
|
Brendan Gaughan Pilots the USAF Special Tactics / South Point Chevrolet to Top-10 Finish at Daytona International Speedway
|
"We were smart once and lucky twice, and that's what it takes at Daytona. We had a great USAF Special Tactics Chevrolet today. There is a military term 'SA' which means situational awareness. When the Special Tactics operators knock down doors and go places they have to know what's around them. You have to understand what is around you and what is with you, and that's what you have to do at Daytona. We had good 'SA' and pulled back before the first wreck. In the end we tried to find the right teammates and people to work with and draft with, and got a solid top-10 finish. Well take it!"
- Brendan Gaughan