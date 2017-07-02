Harrison Rhodes finished 36th in Saturday’s Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway.
Rhodes parked his No. 01 Chevrolet after 94 of 104 laps with rear gear problems.
“We couldn’t make it to the finish,” Rhodes said. “It’s tough to have to park the car early like that – just a problem we couldn’t deal with.”
William Byron won the race, and Elliott Sadler kept the point lead.
Rhodes Parks with Gear Issue
