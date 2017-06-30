Nut Up Adds Additional Races For Dylan Lupton Through JGL Racing "Young Guns" Program

Launching their first foray into NASCAR at Richmond (Va.) International Raceway in April, the Escalon, Calif. based company quickly reaped the benefits of exposure and interaction with their products making their decision to increase Lupton's schedule an easy one.

"I'm so grateful to Nut Up and JGL Racing for the opportunity to add more NASCAR XFINITY Series races for me this season," said Lupton, a native of Wilton, Calif. "This partnership has been a blast. We've had a lot of fun with fans at the track as well some good results on track.

"We have a lot planned between now and November and I look forward to getting back aboard the No. 24 Nut Up Toyota in a few weeks."

In addition to already confirmed races with JGL Racing at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Road America in August, Lupton will compete at New Hampshire Motor Speedway ( July 15 ), Iowa Speedway ( July 29 ), Richmond International Raceway ( Sept. 8 ), Kansas Speedway ( Oct. 21 ) and Texas Motor Speedway ( Nov. 4 ).

"We have really enjoyed the addition of Dylan and the Nut Up Industries folks to our team," added James Whitener, owner of JGL Racing. "Dylan continues to improve the more he works with the team and our results will only continue to improve the more races we do together. It has been fun to work with Nut Up and see how they have become engaged in the sport. We look forward to some great success for all of us."

"Nut Up Industries is beyond thrilled to add these additional races with Dylan Lupton and JGL Racing," said Brad Klump, CEO Nut Up Industries. "Dylan has become a great ambassador for our products and we've been able to see how his hard work on and off the track has helped promote our line of healthy, on-the-go almond snacks to new levels. We're excited about the road ahead and look forward to the future races."

Lupton, a two-time NASCAR K&N Pro Series West winner has 15 career NASCAR XFINITY Series starts to his credit to go along with four starts in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. He has a career best XFINITY Series finish of ninth which came at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course during the 2015 season.

This season for JGL Racing thus far, Lupton has started five races, earned two top-15 performances and led his first laps of his XFINITY career with five laps led at Iowa Speedway last weekend.

JGL Racing and Lupton will continue their efforts to add even more races to this announced schedule.