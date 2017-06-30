Poole Scores Pole at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.— Brennan Poole will start from the pole in today’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 from Daytona International Speedway.

In the first round of qualifying, Ben Kennedy was fastest at 182.593 mph. Blake Koch was second fastest at 182..460 mph. Joey Logano was third fastest at 182.234 mph. William Byron was fourth fastest at 182.205 mph. Matt Tifft rounded out the top-five at 182.190 mph. Notable drivers who did not advance to the second round were Erik Jones (P14), Ty Dillon (P15), Cole Custer (P19), and Justin Allgaier (P25).

In the final round of qualifying, Poole posted a lap fast enough for the pole at 182.949 mph. Kennedy will start second with his speed of 182.793 mph. Byron will start third with his speed of 182.626 mph. Koch will start fourth with his speed of 182.508 mph. Daniel Hemric will start fifth with his speed of 182.474 mph.

The Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 from Daytona will be broadcasted on NBCSN and Motor Racing Network at 7:30 p.m. EDT.