Quin Houff Finishes 12th in Iowa Speedway Debut

Quin Houff backed up a great performance at Richmond with a solid performance in his first NASCAR XFINITY race at Iowa Speedway, finishing the second practice 20th fastest in a 40 car field behind the wheel of the No. 46 BeatinCancerWithDuke.org Camaro fielded by Precision Performance Motorsports. After starting 27th in a tight field, Quin finished the finished the American Ethanol E15 250 at Iowa Speedway in the 12th position.

In what was Houff's third race in an XFINITY racecar he did not disappoint by delivering his best XFINITY finish to date. Houff continued to prove that he is prepared to take on the upper levels of NASCAR and how effective the Precision Performance Motorsports program is in providing rising stars of NASCAR with the best opportunities to race competitively in the upper NASCAR series and battle with the sport's best drivers.

"It was a very crazy race and a really fun track with so many grooves and so much side by side racing" said Quin. "Strategy couldn't have fallen any better for our team. Mark (Setzer) made great calls in the pits and I was able to keep us on the lead lap on the track which put us in position for a strong finish. I couldn't be prouder of the entire PPM team effort this weekend in Iowa. I definitely think we accomplished our goals in Iowa. I said after qualifying that a finish equal to or better than our starting spot was the goal, along with no pit road penalties. We accomplished that and a lot more. We overcame some adversity when the car came out of gear while running in the top 15, so we had to fight to stay on the lead lap and come back through the field again. But everything fell perfectly for us and we came home with a strong finish with the car in one piece. Now, we can focus on Kentucky and having another strong performance. I learned a lot about how air feels racing at these bigger tracks, side-by-side as well as warming up to the speeds we will carry through the corners at the intermediate tracks. I'm confident this will help prepare me for Kentucky and help it to come to me pretty easily."

Crew Chief Mark Setzer commented "I couldn't be happier with the job of our driver Quin Houff and our whole Precision Performance Motorsports team at this weekend's Iowa race. A solid practice and qualifying topped off by a great 12th place finish shows the strength of our Collins Engine Works powered Chevrolet. To be able to continue to bring awareness by carrying the BeatinCancerWithDuke logos on our car is such a blessing. I've had so many people contact me about the cancer ribbon on the car that it holds a special place in my heart. Now we shift our attention to next week's event at Kentucky speedway where we look to continue to showcase Quin and our PPM team to the racing world and show our continued growth."

Quin began branding his racecars with the "Beatin' Cancer with Duke" campaign to honor his mother and grandmother, who were both diagnosed with breast cancer. The campaign, which incorporates Quin's Duke Cancer Institute fundraising website which launched in 2016, honors all women who are currently fighting cancer or have battled with cancer in the past. To read more about the Houff's family story and make a contribution to their Duke Cancer Institute fundraising effort, visit www. beatincancerwithduke.org.

